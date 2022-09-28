Dr. Kevin Naugle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naugle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Naugle, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Naugle, DPM
Dr. Kevin Naugle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reading, PA.
Dr. Naugle's Office Locations
Shillington Office654 Philadelphia Ave, Reading, PA 19607 Directions (610) 562-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Naugle takes time to listen. He explains all of the options. He does not delay the treatment to get relief of pain. He is super knowledgeable, kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Kevin Naugle, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naugle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naugle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naugle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Naugle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naugle.
