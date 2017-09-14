Dr. Kevin Nettesheim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettesheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Nettesheim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Nettesheim Family Foot Care PC4305 Butler Hill Rd Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had bunion surgery 10 yrs. ago with dr. Nettesheim. Now 57, came back for other foot. Same result, no pain. Healing nicely. It has been 7 days and still I do not need pain pills. Frustrated with recovery time but that can't be helped. Highly encourage his expertise. He worked hard to get me in surgery to accommodate an upcoming vacation so I had time to recover.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nettesheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nettesheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nettesheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nettesheim has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nettesheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nettesheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nettesheim.
