Dr. Kevin Nini, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Nini, MD

Dr. Kevin Nini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Nini works at Plastic Surgery Arts of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nini's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Arts of New Jersey
    409 Joyce Kilmer Ave Unit 210, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-2922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Nini, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194747964
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Nini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nini works at Plastic Surgery Arts of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nini’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

