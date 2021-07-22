Overview of Dr. Kevin Nini, MD

Dr. Kevin Nini, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Nini works at Plastic Surgery Arts of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.