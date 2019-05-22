Overview of Dr. Kevin Nowicki, MD

Dr. Kevin Nowicki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Nowicki works at Sports Medicine Institute in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.