Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD
Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants of Alabama, P2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 210, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
About Dr. Kevin O'Brien, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992761019
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.