Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Connor, MD

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA.



Dr. O'Connor works at The Urology Group - Lansdowne in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.