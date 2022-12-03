Dr. Kevin O'Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Donnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Donnell, MD
Dr. Kevin O'Donnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. O'Donnell's Office Locations
HCA Florida Biscayne Bay Orthopaedics3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 489-1309Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O’Donnell provided easy to understand answers to all of my concerns. He demonstrated an expert grasp on my condition and provided treatments that fit my lifestyle and needs. He was supported by a kind assistant and a clearly well-trained notetaker.
About Dr. Kevin O'Donnell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1881918704
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
