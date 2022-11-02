Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Farrell, MD

Dr. Kevin O'Farrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.



Dr. O'Farrell works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.