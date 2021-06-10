Overview

Dr. Kevin O'Hara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. O'Hara works at Mill Creek Select in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.