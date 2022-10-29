Dr. Kevin O'Koon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Koon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Koon, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Koon, MD
Dr. Kevin O'Koon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. O'Koon's Office Locations
Kentuckiana Surgical Specialists Psc3900 Kresge Way Ste 44, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-6700
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 897-6700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My last three colonoscopies have been by Dr. O’ Koon. He is very professional and is friendly even in the operating room. He has always done an outstanding job in making me feel comfortable and removing any polyps I may have. He follows up with you after receiving the test results. Would definitely recommend him to others needing the same procedure.
About Dr. Kevin O'Koon, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932106465
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital Cinncinati Ohio
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Koon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Koon accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Koon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Koon works at
Dr. O'Koon has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Koon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Koon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Koon.
