Dr. Kevin Ollington, MD
Dr. Kevin Ollington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Newman & Hahn M.d. PC100 Cummings Ctr Ste 107C, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 774-2555
Beverly Hospital85 Herrick St # 22, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-3000
- Beverly Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Ollington is a careful, thorough and understanding doctor. He makes you feel secure as a patient and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him. I look forward to his move to a new practice as the office at North Shore GI is a disaster despite the efforts of the woefully understaffed scheduling dept.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Ollington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ollington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ollington has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ollington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ollington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ollington.
