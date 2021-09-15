Overview

Dr. Kevin Ollington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Ollington works at North Shore GI in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.