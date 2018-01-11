Dr. Kevin Ose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ose, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ose, MD
Dr. Kevin Ose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ose's Office Locations
- 1 3931 Louisiana Ave S Ste W200, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3180
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an embarrassing condition that was not fun to deal with. Dr. Ose assured me that everything would be fine and that it’s common in men. An easy surgery and proper care would get me back to normal in a month. He was kind, reassuring and professional throughout all my visits. He literally gave me back a normal bodily function you take for granted. I wish I was able to call him and personally thank him for a job well done. I’m 100 healed and my mind is at rest. THANK YOU Dr. Ose!
About Dr. Kevin Ose, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ose has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ose.
