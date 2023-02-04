Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD
Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center - Houston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Osgood's Office Locations
Central Texas Rheumatology Associates2005 N Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 518-4690
Central Texas Rheumatology Associates4701 Bee Caves Rd Ste 201, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 518-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly & caring. Answers your questions in a professional manner. Very easy to talk to. I have been very pleased with the care I receive from Dr Osgood.
About Dr. Kevin Osgood, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Colorado Health Science Center School of Medicine, Denver, CO
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center - Houston
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
