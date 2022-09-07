Dr. Ostrowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD
Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Ostrowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ostrowski's Office Locations
-
1
EvergreenHealth Urology and Urogynecology11911 NE 132nd St Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5800Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Seattle Reproductive Medicine1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 301-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrowski?
Very attentive and thorough with great bedside manner and explication of condition. Very patient. Staff is excellent, patient and helpful staff.
About Dr. Kevin Ostrowski, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033352794
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrowski accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrowski works at
Dr. Ostrowski has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.