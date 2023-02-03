Overview of Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD

Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Owsley works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.