Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (75)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD

Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Owsley works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Owsley's Office Locations

    Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pomerado Medical Center
    15525 Pomerado Rd Ste 535, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Dislocation
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 03, 2023
    He is always on time and always greets you with a smile
    Ophelia Garcia — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992714406
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owsley has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Owsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

