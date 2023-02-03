Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Owsley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Pomerado Medical Center15525 Pomerado Rd Ste 535, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
He is always on time and always greets you with a smile
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Owsley has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Owsley speaks Spanish.
