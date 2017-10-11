Dr. Oxley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Oxley, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Oxley, MD
Dr. Kevin Oxley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center and Webster County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Oxley works at
Dr. Oxley's Office Locations
-
1
United Vascular & Vein Center Pllc527 Medical Park Dr Ste 501, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3570
-
2
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3570
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
- Webster County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oxley?
Dr. Oxley was amazing. He preformed a thyroidectomy on me and was very professional and caring. He did a wonderful job and was very thorough! I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kevin Oxley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447457825
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oxley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oxley works at
Dr. Oxley has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.