Dr. Kevin Paisley, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Paisley's Office Locations
Alaska Shoulder Orthopedic Institute2741 Debarr Rd Ste C302, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 646-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paisley?
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Paisley. I recommend him to everyone I know who needs shoulder surgery. He explained my injury to me in terms I understood, explained what he would do in surgery in detail, and what to expect afterwards. He did a phenomenal job. My shoulder is back to new it seems, it's been 3 years and absolutely no issues. The wait time for appointments is excessive, but he's a busy guy in high demand.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194987511
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- University Of Missouri School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Central Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
