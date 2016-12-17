Dr. Kevin Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Pak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Pak, MD
Dr. Kevin Pak, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Pak works at
Dr. Pak's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty136-56 39th Avenue Floor 2nd Floor, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty72-06 Northern Boulevard 2nd Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would. He listens, & shows real concern for my care, & sympathy for what I'm experiencing. He also admits his limitations, what he is & is not able to do for my symptoms, which I appreciate greatly. He doesn't abandon you either, but recommends someone else he thinks is qualified to take over, if he's unable to help you.
About Dr. Kevin Pak, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1508922527
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pak has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.