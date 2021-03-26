Dr. Kevin Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Palmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Palmer, MD
Dr. Kevin Palmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
West Coast Surgical Associates11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 201, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer listened to me. He examined all the information that was sent to him. He showed me exactly where the issue was and explained the course of action. I felt very secured that he would do what he said. Dr. Palmer was there for the prep work setting and waiting until it was his turn. Usually doctors come in after all the prep work is done. I was impressed because I have several surgeries and he is the first dr. That did that. His staff is incredible. Nicole is such a great receptionist and that is also a reflection on the dr. I am very blessed the procedure went very well. Thank you Dr. Palmer and your incredible staff
About Dr. Kevin Palmer, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821064460
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
