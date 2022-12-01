See All Nephrologists in Plainfield, IL
Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD

Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Pandya works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pandya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Ste 150, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-0780
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 410, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-0780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Pandya takes time to get to know his patients medical history and problems. He is sincere and concerned in his responses.
    Linda Joslin — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1972759298
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandya has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

