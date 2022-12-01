Overview of Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD

Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Pandya works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.