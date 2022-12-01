Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD
Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Ste 150, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 369-0780
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 410, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-0780
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
Dr. Pandya takes time to get to know his patients medical history and problems. He is sincere and concerned in his responses.
About Dr. Kevin Pandya, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1972759298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.