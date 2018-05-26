Overview

Dr. Kevin Parks, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Klamath Falls, OR. They completed their fellowship with CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY



Dr. Parks works at Allergy & Asthma Center in Klamath Falls, OR with other offices in Medford, OR, Ashland, OR and Grants Pass, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.