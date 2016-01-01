See All Ophthalmologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Retina Associates in Evanston, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Retina Associates
    800 Austin St Ste 154, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-9700
    Retina Associates
    4700 W 95th St Ste LL8, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-4192
    Retina Associates
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 117, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Provident Hospital of Cook County
  • Swedish Hospital

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Ocular Prosthetics
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye
Intraocular Melanoma
Macular Degeneration
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Posterior Vitreous Detachment
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Edema
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Tear
Retinal Testing
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1043519697
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Medical Center
    • University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

