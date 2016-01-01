Overview of Dr. Kevin Patel, MD

Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Retina Associates in Evanston, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.