Dr. Kevin Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Patel, MD
Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Retina Associates800 Austin St Ste 154, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 866-9700
Retina Associates4700 W 95th St Ste LL8, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-4192
Retina Associates4709 Golf Rd Ste 117, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
