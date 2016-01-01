Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Patel, MD
Dr. Kevin Patel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Washington, Seattle
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Kevin Patel, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1235262668
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.