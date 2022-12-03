Dr. Kevin Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Patterson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
- 1 4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-8244
3
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 267-8244Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-8244
5
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
About Dr. Kevin Patterson, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
