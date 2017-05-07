Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD
Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Pelton works at
Dr. Pelton's Office Locations
-
1
Kevin J Pelton MD Inc1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 264-7600
-
2
Advanced Orthopedics23502 Lyons Ave Ste 202, Newhall, CA 91321 Directions (818) 788-0101
-
3
Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute16530 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LACare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pelton did a fabulous job with my completely torn rotator cuff/detached bicep tendon. He was completely honest about the long rehab (which I appreciated) and I have complete range of motion/usage. I did a lot of research to choose a surgeon that my insurance covers AND understands athletes, sports medicine, and an athletes needs. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Pelton.
About Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033282637
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelton works at
Dr. Pelton has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelton.
