Overview of Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD

Dr. Kevin Pelton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Pelton works at Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Newhall, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.