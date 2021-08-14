Overview of Dr. Kevin Peng, MD

Dr. Kevin Peng, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Peng works at House Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.