Dr. Kevin Peng, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Peng, MD
Dr. Kevin Peng, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
House Ear Clinic
Dr. Peng's Office Locations
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peng performed a stapedectomy to treat Otosclerosis. He answered all my questions and addressed all our concerns. The surgery itself was fast, and effective! His bedside manner is very caring. The best part: I can hear again!!! Words cannot express the gratitude my family and I feel. I have recommended him to others who have hearing loss. Thank you again Dr. Peng! Best Surgeon Ever!
About Dr. Kevin Peng, MD
- Neurotology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1245556653
Education & Certifications
- House Clinic
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego
- Cal Tech
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
House Ear Clinic
Dr. Peng has seen patients for Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peng speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
