Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD
Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen's Office Locations
- 1 653 N Town Center Dr Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 256-7616
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Petersen and his staff was 100% positive. Dr. Petersen is one of the best doctors I’ve come across in 50 yrs. He’s an honest, straight shooter. I wish he was a family doctor as well. He repaired an inguinal hernia for me. I’m very active with cycling/hiking/walking. I didn’t want any mesh/foreign substances in my body and all the complications/stress that could arise with mesh. My research into no-mesh hernia surgery led me to Dr. Petersen and I would rate him the best in the world based on my experience. The scheduling, office visit and surgery were all very smooth.
About Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LA County/USC Med Ctr
- Chicago Medical School
- UCLA & Affil Hosps
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petersen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.
