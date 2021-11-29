Overview of Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD

Dr. Kevin Petersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.