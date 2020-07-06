Overview of Dr. Kevin Pimstone, MD

Dr. Kevin Pimstone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Pimstone works at UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.