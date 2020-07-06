Dr. Kevin Pimstone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Pimstone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care, 1250 La Venta Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91361
UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Dr. Pimstone is a professional, caring physician who focuses on the needs and concerns of his patient. I highly recommend him as a primary care physician and I consider myself blessed to have him as my doctor.
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
