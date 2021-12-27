See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kevin Pinski, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Pinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Pinski works at Pinski Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinski Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    150 N Michigan Ave Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 (312) 263-4625
    Bourbonnais Office
    374 Larry Power Rd, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 (815) 933-2227

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psoriasis
Warts
Intertrigo
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 27, 2021
    I have had several appointments with Dr. Pinski and he is the only dermatologist I trust. He does not do unnecessary surgery just to help a hospital be more profitable as some have that I have experienced, nor does he rush through his appointments to squeeze in more patients to make more money as others have that I have experienced. Dr. Pinski makes accurate diagnoses and takes the proper courses of actions to benefit his patients, and at very reasonable costs. I would go to Dr. Pinski or not go at all (I'm going later today and have full confidence in him).
    Kathleen Ioanno — Dec 27, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Pinski, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003973413
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Pinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinski has seen patients for Psoriasis, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

