Dr. Kevin Pinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Pinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Pinski works at
Pinski Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery150 N Michigan Ave Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 263-4625
Bourbonnais Office374 Larry Power Rd, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 933-2227
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had several appointments with Dr. Pinski and he is the only dermatologist I trust. He does not do unnecessary surgery just to help a hospital be more profitable as some have that I have experienced, nor does he rush through his appointments to squeeze in more patients to make more money as others have that I have experienced. Dr. Pinski makes accurate diagnoses and takes the proper courses of actions to benefit his patients, and at very reasonable costs. I would go to Dr. Pinski or not go at all (I'm going later today and have full confidence in him).
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1003973413
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois
Dr. Pinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
