See All General Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Kevin Potter, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Potter, DO

General Surgery
4.1 (34)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Potter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.

Dr. Potter works at Dignity Health Medical Group Multispecialty in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
Dr. David Etzioni, MD
3.7 (21)
View Profile
Dr. John Tokish, MD
Dr. John Tokish, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. David Pearson, MD
Dr. David Pearson, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group Multi-Specialty - Westgate, AZ
    7330 N 99th Ave Ste 200A, Glendale, AZ 85307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?

    May 05, 2022
    Dr Potter removed a large Lipoma from my shoulder last month ( April 2022 ) at St Joseph's Westgate . He and his team were OUTSTANDING !! I would highly recommend him .
    James P — May 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Potter, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Potter, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Potter to family and friends

    Dr. Potter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Potter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Potter, DO.

    About Dr. Kevin Potter, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831355643
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Cancercenter
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maricopa Integrated Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Potter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potter works at Dignity Health Medical Group Multispecialty in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Potter’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Potter, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.