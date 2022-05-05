Dr. Kevin Potter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Potter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Potter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group Multi-Specialty - Westgate, AZ7330 N 99th Ave Ste 200A, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (602) 406-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mercy Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Potter removed a large Lipoma from my shoulder last month ( April 2022 ) at St Joseph's Westgate . He and his team were OUTSTANDING !! I would highly recommend him .
About Dr. Kevin Potter, DO
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1831355643
Education & Certifications
- Providence Cancercenter
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
