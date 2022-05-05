Overview

Dr. Kevin Potter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.



Dr. Potter works at Dignity Health Medical Group Multispecialty in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.