Overview of Dr. Kevin Powell, MD

Dr. Kevin Powell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Powell works at Orion Medical in Canton, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.