Overview of Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM

Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Powers works at Kevin Powers DPM in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.