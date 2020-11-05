Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM
Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Bloomington Ent1791 W 3RD ST, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions (812) 333-4422Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr Powers on February 28, 2020 for a second opinion about a broken leg and ankle. He immediately recognized I was receiving improper care and took steps that ultimately saved my left foot from amputation. The level of care and concern I received was excellent.
About Dr. Kevin Powers, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Indiana University
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
