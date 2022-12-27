Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendiville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD
Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.
Dr. Prendiville works at
Dr. Prendiville's Office Locations
-
1
John Hodgkinson Inc.40055 Bob Hope Dr Ste J, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prendiville?
Very efficient busy office. Kind and compassionate people.
About Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588636765
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Hosp
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Loyola Marymount University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prendiville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prendiville accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prendiville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prendiville works at
Dr. Prendiville speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendiville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendiville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendiville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendiville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.