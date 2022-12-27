See All Ophthalmologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (100)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD

Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.

Dr. Prendiville works at Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prendiville's Office Locations

    John Hodgkinson Inc.
    40055 Bob Hope Dr Ste J, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 346-5005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis

  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
  View other providers who treat Headache
Retinal Vein Occlusion
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sutureless Cataract Surgery
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 27, 2022
    Very efficient busy office. Kind and compassionate people.
    Bixby — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588636765
    Education & Certifications

    • Martin Luther King Hosp
    • V A Long Beach Healthcare System
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Loyola Marymount University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Prendiville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendiville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prendiville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prendiville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prendiville works at Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prendiville’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendiville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendiville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendiville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendiville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

