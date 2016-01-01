Dr. Kevin Rabie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rabie, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Rabie, DPM
Dr. Kevin Rabie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Rabie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rabie's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Virginia Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery PC3720 Holland Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 228-3735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Norfolk Foot & Ankle Group3509 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23504 Directions (757) 228-3735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Hyperbaric Physician Services830 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-6804
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rabie?
About Dr. Kevin Rabie, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245694488
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabie works at
Dr. Rabie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.