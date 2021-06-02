Dr. Kevin Ragothaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragothaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ragothaman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ragothaman, MD
Dr. Kevin Ragothaman, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Cupertino, CA.
Dr. Ragothaman works at
Dr. Ragothaman's Office Locations
-
1
Foot And Ankle Associates10353 Torre Ave Ste C, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 538-1395
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ragothaman?
Redressed a surgical bandage. Supper careful and efficient. Very friendly, explaining exactly what was happening. I liked his attitude.
About Dr. Kevin Ragothaman, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1699138735
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragothaman accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ragothaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ragothaman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragothaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragothaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragothaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragothaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.