Dr. Kevin Rahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Auburn, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Rahn works at PHYSICAL MEDICINE CONSULTANTS in Auburn, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN and Rochester, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.