Dr. Kevin Rahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Rahn, MD
Dr. Kevin Rahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Auburn, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Rahn works at
Dr. Rahn's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopedics LLC, 1316 E 7th St Ste 2, Auburn, IN 46706
-
2
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics - Warsaw, 701 Orthopaedic Dr Ste 100, Warsaw, IN 46582. Monday-Friday 7:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Fulton County Medical Clinic PC, 700 MAIN ST, Rochester, IN 46975
Hospital Affiliations
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rahn did a lower back fusion on me in 2013. I have had no pain since. Today is 2/16/2022.
About Dr. Kevin Rahn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1861495848
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
