Dr. Kevin Ramsey, MD
Dr. Kevin Ramsey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Innovative Medical LLC4130 E SUNSET RD, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 670-0397
Horizon Womens Health3005 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 670-0397
There are so few Doctors that take the time to talk to you about the how & why of our health, preventative medicine and medications. Dr. Ramsey is a breath of fresh air! Great bedside manor, very thorough, and genuinely cares about his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Ramsey to anyone that wants modern medicine with a small town doctor experience.
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053591149
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.