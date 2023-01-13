Overview

Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center



Dr. Rankin works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.