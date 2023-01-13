Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Dr. Rankin works at
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 622-6993
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Franklin4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 308, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 622-6994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never faced issues with my heart, so seeing a cardiologist has been a new experience for me. Dr. Rankin has provided me with the best care I’ve ever received. He explained my issues in immense detail, showed me the results, answered all of my questions, and took the time to walk through next steps and a game plan in full detail. He has been super proactive with providing me with additional test results in a timely manner and with getting me scheduled for follow up apts/referrals-with other specialized cardiologists. Although there are some complications with my heart, I feel at ease and I am very confident that the issue at stake will be resolved quickly while under his care.
About Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1053314963
Education & Certifications
Vanderbilt University Med Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
