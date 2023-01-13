See All Interventional Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (27)
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center

Dr. Rankin works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown
301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 622-6993
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Franklin
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Franklin
4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 308, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 622-6994

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Stenosis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 13, 2023
    I have never faced issues with my heart, so seeing a cardiologist has been a new experience for me. Dr. Rankin has provided me with the best care I’ve ever received. He explained my issues in immense detail, showed me the results, answered all of my questions, and took the time to walk through next steps and a game plan in full detail. He has been super proactive with providing me with additional test results in a timely manner and with getting me scheduled for follow up apts/referrals-with other specialized cardiologists. Although there are some complications with my heart, I feel at ease and I am very confident that the issue at stake will be resolved quickly while under his care.
    Hannah — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053314963
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

