Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Rankin's Office Locations
Aspen Dental1015 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (844) 229-3256
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Rankin, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital|Ochsner Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rankin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rankin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rankin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.