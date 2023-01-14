See All Cardiologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Kevin Rapeport, MD

Cardiology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin Rapeport, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital|Li Jewish Hillside Med Center|Royal Free/U London Hosps

Dr. Rapeport works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9850 Genesee Ave # 940B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 864-1400
  2. 2
    La Mesa Office
    8851 Center Dr Ste 401, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 668-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Vertigo
Dizziness
Chest Pain
Vertigo
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr Rapeport and his staff are truly the best. I can always get an appointment with in a day or two and the staff is always very polite. Dr. Rapeport really knows his way around the heart and is very knowledgeable in many areas. Recommend this office to anyone in need of a cardiologist.
    Robert Jones — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Rapeport, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Rapeport, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952308124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital|Li Jewish Hillside Med Center|Royal Free/U London Hosps
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Rapeport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapeport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapeport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapeport has seen patients for Chest Pain, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapeport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapeport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapeport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapeport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapeport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

