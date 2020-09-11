Overview of Dr. Kevin Raskin, MD

Dr. Kevin Raskin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Raskin works at Yawkey Ctr For Outpatient Care in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.