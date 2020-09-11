Dr. Kevin Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Raskin, MD
Dr. Kevin Raskin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-3700Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Raskin is incredible. I was treated for a rare form of sarcoma. He explained the procedure throughly. Answered all of our questions. As a surgeon he is top notch. Caring, thoughtful and is surrounded by an incredible team of skilled professionals. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kevin Raskin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskin has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
