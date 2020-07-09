Overview of Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM

Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with University of Pennsylvania Medical Center/Presbyterian | Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital



Dr. Ray works at Physicians FootCare in Savannah, GA with other offices in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.