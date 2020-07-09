Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM
Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their residency with University of Pennsylvania Medical Center/Presbyterian | Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray's Office Locations
Physicians FootCare910 E 70th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 254-0891
Physicians FootCare718 BROUGHTON ST, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Directions (803) 988-9265
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Knowledgeable and excellent bed side manners
About Dr. Kevin Ray, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194752253
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center/Presbyterian | Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.