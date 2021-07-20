Overview of Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD

Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Reavis works at PROVIDENCE MEDICAL GROUP NORTHEAST in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.