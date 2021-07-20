Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD
Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Reavis works at
Dr. Reavis' Office Locations
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reavis, and the other doctor were great at listening and being responsive. They answered my questions, and were easy to talk to, warm and friendly. I didn’t feel rushed. They took time to be thorough. I had no problems with scheduling or doing a virtual visit.
About Dr. Kevin Reavis, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
- U Oreg/Hlth Scis U, Portland
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia
Dr. Reavis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reavis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reavis has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reavis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reavis speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reavis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reavis.
