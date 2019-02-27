Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Reid, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Reid, DO
Dr. Kevin Reid, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
- 1 4160 Little York Rd Ste 30, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 226-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My dad was in the emergency room at Grandview and, when his doctor could not be reached, Kevin Reid (an Intern at that time) was assigned to him. Dad loved him. That was when he was just starting out. SINCE THEN, his name has come up at least 6 times by people I know who has nothing but praises for this doctor. I am seriously thinking of becoming his patient, especially since he pulled a lady from my church from the clutches of death. His bed-side manner is also what people love about him.
About Dr. Kevin Reid, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1073514709
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
