Overview of Dr. Kevin Reinard, MD

Dr. Kevin Reinard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Reinard works at ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.