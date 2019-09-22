Dr. Kevin Rexroad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rexroad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rexroad, MD
Dr. Kevin Rexroad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rexroad works at
Dr. Rexroad's Office Locations
Carol Henry Lpcc PC4810 Hardware Dr Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 255-4701Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:30pmWednesday6:30am - 9:30pmThursday6:30am - 9:30pmFriday6:30am - 9:30pmSaturday6:30am - 9:30pmSunday6:30am - 9:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
he's extremely kind.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407815798
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rexroad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rexroad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rexroad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rexroad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rexroad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rexroad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.