Dr. Kevin Rhodes, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Rhodes, DPM

Dr. Kevin Rhodes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.

Dr. Rhodes works at Kevin D Rhodes, DPM in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Samuel C Lee
    800 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Ankle Injury
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Rhodes, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841390416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Rhodes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes works at Kevin D Rhodes, DPM in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rhodes’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

