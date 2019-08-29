Dr. Kevin Richardson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Richardson, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Richardson, DO
Dr. Kevin Richardson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
San Antonio Spine Center9150 Huebner Rd Ste 390, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 561-7234
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Cuero Regional Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and knowledgeable about the spine the staff is excellent and very helpful the P.A. is very nice as well overall my surgery went well and would recommend Dr. Richardson any day my stimulator is in and I'm recovering now but I'm satisfied with his office and his services. Thank You Danny C.
About Dr. Kevin Richardson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548465107
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.