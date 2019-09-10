Dr. Kevin Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Richardson, MD
Dr. Kevin Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Normal, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Weaver Galen MD Office1300 Franklin Ave Ste 350, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Heart bypass surgery in 2012. Dr. Richardson was outstanding in every way. I recommend him with complete convidence.
About Dr. Kevin Richardson, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861496762
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
