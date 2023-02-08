Overview of Dr. Kevin Riche, MD

Dr. Kevin Riche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riche works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.